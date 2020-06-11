Loading articles...

Dave & Buster's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 11, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

DALLAS (AP) _ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $43.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.37.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $159.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.1 million.

Dave & Buster’s shares have fallen 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.52, a decrease of 72% in the last 12 months.

