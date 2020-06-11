Bell Media pulls Jessica Mulroney show after dispute with influencer

Bell Media has cancelled it’s reality show “I do, Redo” after allegations one of the show’s hosts made threats to ruin a Black woman’s career.

Jessica Mulroney, the wife of TV personality Ben Mulroney, and fashion contributor for Good Morning America and CityLine, issued an apology Wednesday night after allegations were posted to Instagram by a Black fashion and lifestyle blogger.

Sasha Exeter, a former athlete and brand ambassador for Joe Fresh, posted a nearly 12-minute long video explaining a previous post where she had called out friends for failing to use their platforms to combat racism.

Exeter claims she never named anyone specifically, but says Mulroney messaged her after taking offence to the post.

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics, that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday, June 3,” Exetor explains in the video.

“I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power, and privilege because of the colour of her skin. And that is, my friends, what gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing,” says Exetor, later describing Mulroney’s behaviour as “textbook White privilege.”

Mulroney did not deny the exchange, commenting on Exeter’s Instagram post hours later.

“I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand,” it read in part. “I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused.”

She went on to add, “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friends where race was front and centre,” presumably referring to Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who left the UK with Prince Harry after months of racism by British tabloid media. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that,” Mulroney said.

But things didn’t end there. Thursday morning, Exeter posted a screenshot of a message she says came from Mulroney after that apology, reading, “Liable (sic) suit. Good luck.”

A few hours later, Mulroney posted a second longer statement to her own Instagram account, partially reading, “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand and for that I’m sorry.”

CTV issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying it had removed Mulroney’s show, which recently launched its first season, from all of its platforms.

“Bell Media and CTV encourages our entire team including our on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity, and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them,” it said.

“Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed ‘I Do, Redo’ from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately.”

In a post on her Instagram story Thursday, Mulroney said she respected CTV’s decision and has decided to step away from her professional engagements at this time to reflect, learn and focus on her family.

“The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do,” she said in a written statement.

“I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community. And while I can’t change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future.”

Mulroney said she has no intention of pursuing any legal action against Exeter, noting: “I was wrong, and for that I am truly sorry.”

Mulroney also apologized for what she called a “disagreement” that “got out of hand.”

She said she was wrong to take Exeter’s initial call-out personally and she “did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood.”

Mulroney added that she plans to step “back from social media in the coming days” to reflect and give her “microphone to Black voices” by having them take over her account.

“I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong,” Mulroney wrote.

A descendant of shoe magnate Morton Brownstein of the Browns Shoes empire, Mulroney has been a marketing consultant for the Toronto outpost of Kleinfeld Bridal and appeared regularly on City TV’s “Cityline.”

“Cityline” said Thursday that Mulroney will no longer be appearing as a guest expert on the show.

Hudson’s Bay said she’ll no longer represent the company or Kleinfeld Canada as a fashion and bridal specialist.

“I Do, Redo,” a CTV original series, saw Mulroney giving couples another chance at a wedding after their original nuptials were ruined by circumstances beyond their control.