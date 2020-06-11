Loading articles...

AstroNova: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 11, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) _ AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $432,000.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $30.9 million in the period.

AstroNova shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 68% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT

The Associated Press

