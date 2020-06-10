Your thoughts on anti-Black and systemic racism

We asked for your thoughts and feelings on anti-Black and systemic racism and how we can forge a more inclusive world. Here’s some of your submissions.

Zamour Johnson:

“These are just a collection of random thoughts I put together based on everything going on in the “United” States of America and how it affects me as a Black man, even here in Canada. My experience as a Black man hasn’t been the same for most, which is explained in the video, but I still faced similar challenges as the rest of my brothers and sisters. Hopefully my video provides some perspective!”

Kristen Straughan:

My video speaks to those of us who are privileged and have power to speak up and speak out and stop using all lives matter as a way to stay complicit. Time for action is now and we can no longer stay silent. We have to become part of the solution. Communities of colour needs us to stand with them and fight with them for real change. We have to do better!

Natalie Haynes

“Race is personal … well it is for me. I hate to say this but I will because I believe in leaning into what is uncomfortable and true…I hated being black when I was growing up. I was told at 7 years old (purely to protect and educate me) that my friend might not come to my birthday party because I was black. She never came. So I believed from an early age that people wouldn’t like me because of the colour of my skin. So I didn’t want it…I didn’t want to be black. I didn’t want to be not liked.

“As I write this I’m remembering how much my belief about my skin created a lot of anxiety for me and deep desire to be likeable and pleasing to the other people in my circles growing up. My relationship with my racial identity has been long, complicated and difficult at times. As I explored my identity and my relationship to my race and my blackness, I had to look at my own beliefs and biases within myself. I had to look at how racism made me see myself and how I chose to interact with the world as a result. I now have a different relationship with myself and I embrace my skin colour and the uniqueness of my racial identity and love to learn about others.”

Hamud Mbarak aka PenMoodz

I wrote a spoken word piece to honour Ahmaud Arbery on May 7th titled, “I CAN’T BREATHE”. It’s scary how relevant my piece is more than 3 weeks later with respect to what happened to George Floyd. I hope my words resonate. My artist name is PenMoodz. I’m a lawyer by profession and poet by choice.