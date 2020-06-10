Loading articles...

Tuniu: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

NANJING, China (AP) _ Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.5 million in its first quarter.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were 19 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $24.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.15. A year ago, they were trading at $3.09.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOUR

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Allen express, the right lane is closed for construction. Slow from east of Keele express. Use C…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Radar up to 6:46am June 10
Latest Weather
Read more