Severe thunderstorms wreak havoc across southern Ontario

Severe weather is wreaking havoc across southern Ontario with many areas under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, including the GTA.

Damaging winds uprooted trees in the Bracebridge area and funnel clouds were spotted near London, prompting tornado warnings in that region earlier this evening.

A specific line of storms moving along the southwest is bringing with it wind gusts up to 100 km/h and torrential downpours of 25 to 50 mm of rain in under an hour along with 2 cm of hail to the Hamilton region and possibly into Burlington and Oakville.

Mississauga and Brampton are now under a severe thunderstorm watch with Environment Canada saying winds with gusts of upwards of 100 km/h are possible along with torrential downpours and large hail.

For the moment Toronto is still under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Hydro One crews are busy repairing the damage left in the wake of the storms with upwards of 60,000 people without power at some point across southern Ontario at the height of the storm.