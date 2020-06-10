Loading articles...

Neptune Tech: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc. (NEPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The krill oil maker posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3. A year ago, they were trading at $4.59.

