Mammoth Cave reopens 1 self-guided tour

Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 3:44 am EDT

CAVE CITY, Ky. — Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened one self-guided cave tour, officials said.

The tour in the cave’s historic section is the only one currently accessible because of social distancing guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Daily News. Beginning last week, visitors have been able to walk through more than a mile of passages in the cave’s larger chambers, she said.

“We are only doing this one self-guided tour because it’s bigger passageways” Schroer said, which allows for social distancing.

Traditional tours had a guide that would take groups through caves telling the history and answering questions but now rangers are stationed along different points in the cave to answer questions from visitors, she said.

The park has also reopened its visitor centre at a reduced capacity, along with its gift shops, campgrounds and cabins.

Surface trails at the park remained open through the pandemic.

The Associated Press

