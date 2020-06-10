Loading articles...

Jason Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 36 cents per share.

The manufacturing company posted revenue of $84 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 84 cents.

