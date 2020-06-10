2 gunshot victims walk into hospital, shooting location under investigation

Two gunshot victims have walked into a hospital as police investigate a shooting in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots.

Evidence of gunfire and shell casings were found in the area, but no victims were located.

Shortly after, two people with gunshot wounds walked into a hospital. Both have serious injuries.

Police have yet to determine if the two incidents are related at this point.

There has been no suspect information released at this point.