2 gunshot victims walk into hospital, shooting location under investigation

Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 12:12 am EDT

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Two gunshot victims have walked into a hospital as police investigate a shooting in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots.

Evidence of gunfire and shell casings were found in the area, but no victims were located.

Shortly after, two people with gunshot wounds walked into a hospital. Both have serious injuries.

Police have yet to determine if the two incidents are related at this point.

There has been no suspect information released at this point.

