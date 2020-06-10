Loading articles...

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said.

The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area of the city of Paso Robles, said Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. People in the area were urged to shelter in place.

The gunman fired at the Paso Robles Police Department around 3:45 a.m., he said. Gunfire occurred over a span of some minutes but details were unclear, Cipolla said.

The wounded deputy was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Cipolla said.

The Paso Robles Police Department tweeted that shooting stopped by 4 a.m. Paso Robles is in California’s central coast wine region about 175 miles (280 kilometres) s northwest of Los Angeles.

