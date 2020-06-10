Loading articles...

Fangdd: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 20 cents per share.

The online real estate broker posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Fangdd said it expects revenue in the range of $93.2 million to $101.7 million.

Fangdd shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUO

The Associated Press

