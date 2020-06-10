Loading articles...

Cresud: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.67 per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $456 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.12. A year ago, they were trading at $9.17.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRESY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRESY

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Some weather moving in to start the morning drive. Take care on the roads.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
Radar up to 4:33am June 10
Latest Weather
Read more