COVID-19 highlights need for better treatment of migrant labour, advocates say
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 10, 2020 5:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that migrant labourers in Canada can no longer be treated like "throwaway people" as they have been in the past, adovocates said Wednesday. Workers do maintenance at the Scotlynn Group where 164 Migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19 shutting down the asparagus farming facility temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic near Vittoria, Ont., in Norfolk County on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Asylum-seekers working in long-term care homes in Quebec, temporary foreign workers on farms and new immigrants toiling in meat-packing plants are all working in jobs now considered essential.
But Shelley Gilbert, who works on human-trafficking cases in Windsor, Ont., says for too long people in those industries have been considered throwaways.
She and others said today that the existing immigration and workers’-rights regimes don’t provide enough protections, including pathways to permanent residency.
Gilbert says the issue is particularly acute among victims of human trafficking, who are often left undocumented or on temporary permits because their plight is not taken seriously.
The federal Liberals are considering a program that would specifically help asylum-seekers who took work in the health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic, but advocates say it ought to be extended to everyone.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2020.