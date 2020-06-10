Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coachella, Stagecoach cancelled this year over virus concerns
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2020 8:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 10, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been cancelled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order Wednesday cancelling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.
Coachella, a massive music and arts festival, and Stagecoach, a country music event, are typically held in April but were previously postponed until October.
Now, “given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said.
Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella. The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both festivals are held in Indio.