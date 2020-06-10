Axovant: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

LONDON (AP) _ Axovant Sciences Ltd. (AXGT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $72.6 million, or $2.93 per share.

The company’s shares closed at $3.51. A year ago, they were trading at $4.02.

