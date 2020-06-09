Loading articles...

Uranium Energy: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) _ Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corpus Christi, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $1.29.

