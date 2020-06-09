Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Truck plunges into river in south Mississippi; driver dies
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 9, 2020 5:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A truck ran off a major highway bridge and plunged into a river in south Mississippi early Tuesday, killing the driver, authorities said.
The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. The driver’s body was recovered around 7:30 a.m., WLOX-TV reported.
Jackson County’s emergency director, Earl Etheridge, said the driver was trying to avoid another accident scene when the truck went through the bridge’s concrete wall. A passenger sleeping in the back of the truck’s cab was able to escape.
“He suffered minor injuries,” Etheridge said of the passenger. “He was asleep when the cab of the truck went over the bridge.”
Dive teams from the Department of Marine Resources and from the Gautier Police Department worked together to retrieve the driver’s body from the truck. His identity was being withheld Tuesday, pending family notification.