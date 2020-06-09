Loading articles...

Toronto councillor Michael Ford tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 6:40 pm EDT

Toronto City Councillor and Premier Doug Ford’s nephew Michael Ford says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ford released a statement saying he was informed of his positive test result on Tuesday morning.

He is currently the Ward 1 councillor for Etobicoke North.

“This morning I was made aware that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ford wrote. “I have been self-isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in city business and committee meetings, and to continue serving the residents of Etobicoke North.

“I am feeling well and will continue to remain in constant contact with Toronto Public Health.”

