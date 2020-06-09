Man who attended anti-racism protest in Toronto wearing 'blackface' facing 2 charges

A man who attended an anti-racism protest in Toronto wearing blackface is facing two charges.

Video from the event showed a man attending the protest at Nathan Philips Square on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. wearing black face paint.

Police on scene quickly intervened when the man’s presence created tension among protesters, whisking him away from the angry crowd.

He was arrested for breach of peace. On Tuesday, police said a second charge of cause a disturbance has been laid.

Daivis Shtembari, 28, is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.