Sudan militia leader in custody on Darfur war crimes charges

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

BANGUI, Central African Republic — Sudanese militia leader Ali Kushayb has been arrested on war crimes charges related to the conflict in Darfur more than 13 years after a warrant was issued for him, authorities said Tuesday.

Kushayb surrended to authorities in a remote corner of northern Central African Republic, near the country’s border with Sudan, International Criminal Court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said.

Central African Republic Attorney General Eric Didier Tambo confirmed to The Associated Press that Kushayb had been extradited to The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday after being brought to Bangui the day before.

An International Criminal Court arrest warrant was issued for Kushayb 2007. It was not immediately known how long he had been in Central African Republic.

The Associated Press

