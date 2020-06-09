Severe weather threat in southwestern Ontario Wednesday

Conditions are looking prime for a potential round of severe thunderstorms to move across parts of southern Ontario Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There will actually be two rounds of storms during the day on Wednesday.

The first one arrives in the early morning hours, packing a few heavy downpours and some gusty winds, but the second round looks to be more potent.

There is a risk of intense wind gusts, the potential of dropping a tornado, in addition to some large hail and heavy rain. This second round is expected in the late evening and overnight.

The U.S.-based Storm Prediction Center is calling for an enhanced convective outlook, the third highest category on the scale of five, in the states surrounding southern Ontario, which is a strong indicator for the possible severe weather to develop.

Environment Canada is calling for a moderate weather threat with heavy rain and winds gusting to 110 km/h possible with these storms from Windsor to Ottawa, to as far north as Muskoka.

“The timing of the storms may happen when many are heading to bed or already sleeping, so make sure you have a way to get alerted if a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area. Don’t keep those phones on silent,” says Meteorologist Adam Stiles

“Everyone should have an action plan in place for when the warnings are issued, in the event of a tornado, get to the lowest level of your home and in the most interior part of the home away from any windows. Basements are ideal, but not everyone has access to one, so an interior bathroom or closet may be suitable.”

On average, Ontario sees 12-14 tornadoes per year across the province.