Posco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ Posco (PKX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $331.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had profit of $1.03.

The steelmaker posted revenue of $12.2 billion in the period.

Posco shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

