Petition calls for Dundas Street to be renamed

A Toronto man has started a petition to rename one of the city’s main arteries and to generate a conversation about who we honour with street names and monuments.

Andrew Louchhead is calling for Dundas Street to be renamed to honour a more appropriate person, place or event.

Louchhead calls the legacy of Henry Dundas, an 18th century Scottish politician who the street is named after, “highly problematic.”

Dundas actively participated in obstructing the abolition of slavery in the British Empire from 1791 to the end of his political career in 1806.

“If we truly wish for our public street names and monuments to reflect our values and priorities, we must consider engaging the public in the process of removing those names which are no longer worthy of our honour or respect,” read a statement from Louchhead.

Louchhead is calling on Toronto city council to begin a public process to rename Dundas Street.

He adds the process should be transparent and undertaken in partnership with Black-led organizations and historical societies in order to create a long list of potential candidates.

The petition, which was launched Tuesday, currently has over 350 signatures.

In Edinburgh, Scotland, there have also been calls to tear down a statue of Henry Dundas as London’s Mayor announced Tuesday that more statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain’s streets.

Protesters knocked down the monument to a slave trader over the weekend as the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spark protests – and drive change – around the world.

With files from The Canadian Press