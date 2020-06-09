Ontario confirms 230 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 230 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a slight drop from the 243 cases reported yesterday.

Fourteen more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,464.

Of those total deaths, 1,585 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,738 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 31,090 with 79.9 per cent considered resolved.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the province’s plan to reopen child-care centres today.

Ford says the plan will help support parents who are returning to work as Ontario’s economy gradually reopens.

Ford said Monday that most Ontario regions outside the Toronto area will be allowed to open more businesses and activities on Friday.

Restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools will reopen as the province takes a regional approach to restarting the economy.

The limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.

Some child-care centres in the province have remained opened throughout the pandemic to provide free service to the families of essential workers.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs