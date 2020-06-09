Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ford expected to announce Ontario's reopening plan for child-care centres today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 9, 2020 6:06 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 6:13 am EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the province’s plan to reopen child-care centres today.
Ford says the plan will help support parents who are returning to work as Ontario’s economy gradually reopens.
Ford said Monday that
most Ontario regions outside the Toronto area will be allowed to open more businesses and activities on Friday.
Restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools will reopen as the province takes a regional approach to restarting the economy.
The limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.
Some child-care centres in the province have remained opened throughout the pandemic to provide free service to the families of essential workers.
