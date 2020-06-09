Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NewsAlert: Alberta to reopen theatres, casinos, churches on Friday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 9, 2020 3:10 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Kenney says his government will now centralize within Alberta all firearms testing tied to criminal cases to reduce wait times and prevent prosecutions from being potentially abandoned due to delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON — Alberta plans to reopen movie theatres, gyms, pools, libraries, casinos and churches on Friday, a week earlier than planned.
Premier Jason Kenney says the province has been doing well in its fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials say there are 355 active cases and 44 people in hospital, a decrease of almost 70 per cent in the last month.
Phase 2 of the province’s relaunch also increases the limit on gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 people outside.
There is to be no capacity limit for restaurants, bars, bingo halls, casinos and churches
The government says kindergarten to Grade 12 classes are to start up for diploma exams and summer courses, and all classes are to resume in September.