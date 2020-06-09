Loading articles...

Macy's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Macy’s Inc. (M) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $652 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.10. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.37 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

Macy’s shares have dropped 44% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped 53% in the last 12 months.

