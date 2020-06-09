2 seriously injured in Leaside shooting

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Leaside Tuesday evening.

Toronto police were called to Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road just before 8 p.m. to reports of several gunshots in the area along with reporting of people and vehicles fleeing the scene.

Two gunshot victims were located. One person is being rushed via an emergency run to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are on the scene investigating. There has been no suspect information released.

More to come