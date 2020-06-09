Loading articles...

Lakeland Industries: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) _ Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $8.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ronkonkoma, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.02, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAKE

The Associated Press

