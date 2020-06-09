Loading articles...

Historian Charles King wins Francis Parkman Prize

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Charles King’s “Gods of the Upper Air,” a group biography on such groundbreaking anthropologists as Franz Boas, Margaret Mead and Zora Neale Hurston, has received a prominent history award. Frances Fitzgerald won the first-ever Tony Horwitz Prize, established after the celebrated historian and journalist died last year.

Also Tuesday, Robert Colby’s “The Continuance of an Unholy Traffic: Slave Trading in the Civil War South” was given the Allan Nevins Prize for outstanding doctoral dissertation.

The awards were announced by the Society of American Historians, based at Columbia University.

King’s book won the Francis Parkman Prize, named for the 19th century historian and awarded for literary and scholarly achievement. Previous recipients include Robert A. Caro, David W. Blight and Eric Foner.

Fitzgerald, best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning Vietnam War book “Fire In the Lake,” was given the Horwitz Prize for “an author whose work in American history holds wide appeal and enduring public significance.” Horwitz was a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for The New Yorker whose books included “Confederates in the Attic” and “Spying on the South.” He is also a former president of the historians society.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
SB Markham Rd. ramp to WB 401 is CLOSED due to a collision. Right lane blocked in the collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:11 AM
Hazy sunshine today, storms tomorrow. Could have a couple of rounds of storms Wednesday with the most intense storm…
Latest Weather
Read more