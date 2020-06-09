Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
GTA under a heat warning as humidex expected to soar
by News staff
Posted Jun 9, 2020 7:29 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 7:35 am EDT
A thermometre showing 40 C. GETTY IMAGES/artpartner-images
A heat warning is in effect for the GTA, calling for humidex values in the mid to high 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
“A hot airmass approaching the area will bring daytime high temperatures between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius [on Tuesday] and Wednesday,” Environment Canada said in its warning.
In Toronto, 14 cooling centres will be open during the heat warning:
Metro Hall, 55 John St.
East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.
North York Civic Centre, 5100 Yonge St.
Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall
Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.
Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre, 25 Stanley Rd.
Scarborough Village Recreation Centre, 3600 Kingston Rd.
Amesbury Sports Complex (Arena), 155 Culford Dr.
Wallace Emerson Community Centre, 1260 Dufferin St.
Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St.
Malvern Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.
Jenner Jean-Marie Community Centre, 48 Thorncliffe Park Dr.
Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Rd.
Ourland Community Centre, 18 Ourland Ave.
680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said the high is expected to reach 31 C on Tuesday but it will feel like 36 C with humidity.
The humidex is expected to soar to 39 on Wednesday, leading to unsettled weather. Taylor said showers and thunderstorms are in forecast for the morning and evening, along with a gusty wind.
For those who don’t like this heat, rest assured that a cool front is expected to pass through southern Ontario on Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada.
