Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz joins board of directors at CGI

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

Stephen Poloz arrives before a press conference on economic support for Canadians impacted by COVID-19, at West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz is joining the board of directors at technology and consulting firm CGI Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MONTREAL, Ont. — Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz is joining the board of directors at technology and consulting firm CGI Inc.

The appointment of Poloz came as the company also named Mary Powell, former president and chief executive for Green Mountain Power Corp., to the board.

Powell led Green Mountain power from 2008 through 2019.

Poloz, who recently stepped down from the top job at Canada’s central bank after serving a seven-year term, was named to the Enbridge Inc. board of directors last week.

Before serving as governor, Poloz was chief executive of Export Development Canada.

CGI executive chairman Serge Godin says Poloz and Powell will provide valuable perspective and insights as the company continues to expand its business globally.

“Stephen Poloz’s deep knowledge of financial markets, the global economy and international trade will be an invaluable asset to CGI as we continue to help worldwide organizations grow their businesses,” Godin said in a statement. 

“Mary Powell’s utilities expertise will significantly benefit our presence in that space, and she also has a strong commitment to social responsibility that is very much aligned with CGI’s objectives.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIB.A, TSX:ENB)

 

 

The Canadian Press

