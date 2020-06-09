How the pandemic put health inequality on display

In today’s Big Story podcast, the rates of COVID-19 among Black and other racialized communities in the United States and around the world are staggering. It would be interesting to have that data in Canada…but we don’t have the numbers. Only recently has Toronto begun releasing COVID-19 cases broken down by postal code, and the map of where the disease is spreading is exactly what you may have expected.

Even in a country with “universal” health care, racism and classism still play a determining role in far too many medical outcomes. What data do we need to do something about it? What do health care workers on the front line say is needed? Are they getting it? And how can we ensure the systems we change for the better to fight COVID-19 don’t regress when the pandemic is over?

GUEST: Dr. Naheed Dosani, palliative care physician and health justice advocate

