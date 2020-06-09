Canada-U.S. border closure to remain in place until late July: report

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until late July, sources tell Reuters.

The mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries has been in place since March 21.

The ban prohibits discretionary travel like vacations and cross-border shopping without restricting trade, commerce and essential employees.

It is currently set to expire on June 21.

Canada currently has just over 96,600 cases of the coronavirus and has seen 7,895 deaths. Several provinces including Ontario have begun the process to reopen.

In the United States, the total number of deaths has surpassed 110,000 with almost 2 million cases reported.