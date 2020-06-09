Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada-U.S. border closure to remain in place until late July: report
by News staff
Posted Jun 9, 2020 6:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 7:39 pm EDT
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
The Canada-U.S. border is expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until late July, sources tell Reuters.
The mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries has been in place since March 21.
The ban prohibits discretionary travel like vacations and cross-border shopping without restricting trade, commerce and essential employees.
It is currently set to expire on June 21.
Canada currently has just over 96,600 cases of the coronavirus and has seen 7,895 deaths. Several provinces including Ontario have begun the process to reopen.
In the United States, the total number of deaths has surpassed 110,000 with almost 2 million cases reported.
