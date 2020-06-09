Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Big South Fork park reopens some recreation areas
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 9, 2020 3:12 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT
ONEIDA, Tenn. — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky has reopened parts of the park, co-ordinating with health officials during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bandy Creek Stables and Camp Store reopened access on Wednesday, and Charit Creek Lodge moved into its second phase of reopening on June 1, allowing overnight guests. No date has been set to allow for day use guests at the lodge.
The Station Camp Campground also opened. Blue Heron Campground, Bear Creek Horse Camp and Alum Ford Campground are opening Thursday.
The park said in a news release that the National Park Service is working with public health officials to monitor the pandemic and phasing in increased access on a park-by-park basis.
The public should follow local area health orders and avoid crowds and high-risk outdoor activities, the park service said.
The Associated Press
