Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old girl in Downsview Park

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 9:46 pm EDT

Intersection of Keele Street and Calvington Drive in North York where a 17-year-old female was struck and killed by a hit-and-run. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Toronto police say they have made an arrest in the death of the 17-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run in Downsview Park.

Police say they arrested Shawn Ramsey, 46, of Toronto on Tuesday, believed to be the driver of a Black SUV that allegedly struck two pedestrians on Sunday.

The girl and a 19-year-old woman were crossing the street at the intersection of Keele Street and Calvington Drive just north of Wilson Avenue around 12:15 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was travelling northbound on Keele and making a turn onto Calvington.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene while the other woman suffered minor injuries.

Ramsey has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police have seized the vehicle involved in the crash and continue to investigate.

