4 'Vanderpump' cast members fired over race-related comments

Last Updated Jun 9, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

In this combination photo, Stassi Schroeder attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019, left, and Kristen Doute arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" on Dec. 12, 2017. Schroeder and Doute are among four cast members of the Bravo TV series "Vanderpump Rules" who will not be returning for another season of the series. It was revealed last week that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American coworker, Faith Stowers, for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stowers appeared on two seasons of “Vanderpump.” (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” after their past race-related comments surfaced.

Bravo released a statement Tuesday confirming that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not return to the reality series, which will air its final episode of season eight next week.

The show follows the personal lives of current and former employees of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurants.

It was revealed last week on a podcast that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American coworker, Faith Stowers, for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stowers appeared on two seasons of “Vanderpump.”

Boyens and Caprioni were let go over past tweets that contained racial slurs.

Schroeder and Doute, who have been main cast members on the show since its 2013 debut, have apologized on social media. Boyens and Caprioni, who are new to the series, apologized on last week’s reunion episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump appeared on nine seasons of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and left that series last year.

The Associated Press

