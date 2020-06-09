Loading articles...

2 injured in Scarborough motorcycle crash

Two people have been seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Scarborough.

Police were called to Brimley Road and Anson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a serious collision.

A motorcycle with two riders was found on the scene. Both suffered life-threatening injuries and are being rushed to hospital.

There’s no word on what caused the crash at this time.

More to come

