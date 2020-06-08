Volunteers protecting Woodbine fox family threatened, verbally abused: Wildlife Centre

The fox family took up residence under the boardwalk shortly after the coronavirus lockdown began

Volunteers protecting the fox family living under the boardwalk on Woodbine Beach are standing-down after enduring threats and verbal abuse from some members of the public.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre said on Monday a volunteer patrolling the boardwalk was threatened with a knife, and in another instance, a teen volunteer was chased by a man.

As a result, the centre said Monday was the last day the volunteers will be safeguarding the foxes.

“Understandably, the city doesn’t have the resources to provide police officers on scene 16-plus hours per day, seven days per week, to protect our committed volunteers,” TWC said. “But as an organization, despite our deep concern for the fox family, the safety and well-being of our volunteers is paramount. As a result of these serious concerns, we have made the difficult decision to conclude the presence of our volunteers on site.”

The centre said they had 58 volunteers contribute close to 1,500 hours over the past month guarding the fox family.

But the centre added the young foxes are also growing up and venturing farther away from the den.

As the foxes get older, it’s time for their volunteers to move on too, the centre said.

“We’re now turning to compassionate members of the community and anyone else who visits the Woodbine Beach area to provide the best environment for the beloved fox family,” they said.

With files from 680 NEWS