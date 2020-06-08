Loading articles...

U.S. border rules loosening to allow family reunifications: Trudeau

Last Updated Jun 8, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on non-essential crossings of the U.S.-Canada border is being loosened slightly to allow some families to reunite.

Rules still require anyone entering the country to self-isolate for two weeks to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The border with the United States has been closed since March, except for goods and certain categories of essential workers.

Canadians always have a right to return to this country from abroad, but some families have been divided because of some of their members’ citizenship status.

Trudeau says details will come later today, but the measure is aimed at families with unusual circumstances, such as when one parent is not a citizen.

The current agreement with the United States expires June 21, but it has been extended twice already for a month at a time.

