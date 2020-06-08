Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road

A cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Monday evening.

Toronto police said they were called the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road for a report of a collision.

Police said the cyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information contact Toronto Police Traffic Services. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.