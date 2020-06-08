Loading articles...

Steel Connect: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 8, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 87 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.81.

