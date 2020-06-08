Ford government could unveil Stage 2 of reopening economy this week

Ontarians could get details this week of Stage 2 of reopening the province’s economy, even as emergency orders have been extended and as hundreds of cases of COVID-19 are detected each day.

The plan is expected to provide a rundown of which businesses and workplaces can resume operations, and if there are any conditions. However, a time-frame is not expected at this point.

Last week, the province said health officials were in discussions about the second stage of the province’s economic reopening plan, and Premier Doug Ford said he hoped to bring it forward over the this week.

Ford said even though Ontario extended its state of emergency until June 30, it would not slow down the reopening process.

Ontario reported 415 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday; however, more than half of them were due to a delay in adding new cases to the database.

Toronto Public Health reported 362 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a jump of 2.9 per cent over the previous day. The spike in cases were attributed to delayed reporting.

With files from The Canadian Press