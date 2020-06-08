Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 243 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 243 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, a significant drop from  the 415 cases reported yesterday.

Twenty-four more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,426.

Of those total deaths, 1,575 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,720 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 30,860 with 79.4 per cent considered resolved.

Later today Premier Doug Ford will announce details about Ontario’s stage two of reopening.

Ford will lay out the plan at a news conference this afternoon with Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

Ontario entered its first stage of reopening on May 19.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

 

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:19 AM
EB 401 east of Victoria park express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s going to get quite humid this week #Toronto GTA and will will watch for the impacts of th…
Latest Weather
Read more