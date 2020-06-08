Ontario confirms 243 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 243 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, a significant drop from the 415 cases reported yesterday.

Twenty-four more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,426.

Of those total deaths, 1,575 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,720 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 30,860 with 79.4 per cent considered resolved.

Later today Premier Doug Ford will announce details about Ontario’s stage two of reopening.

Ford will lay out the plan at a news conference this afternoon with Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

Ontario entered its first stage of reopening on May 19.

