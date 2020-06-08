Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario confirms 243 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 8, 2020 10:50 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario confirmed 243 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, a significant drop from the 415 cases reported yesterday.
Twenty-four more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,426.
Of those total deaths, 1,575 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,720 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 30,860 with 79.4 per cent considered resolved.
Later today Premier Doug Ford will announce details about Ontario’s stage two of reopening.
Ford will lay out the plan at a news conference this afternoon with Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.
Ontario entered its first stage of reopening on May 19.
