Loading articles...

Hurco: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 8, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period.

Hurco shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Victoria park express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s going to get quite humid this week #Toronto GTA and will will watch for the impacts of th…
Latest Weather
Read more