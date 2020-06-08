Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower,livestock mixed.

Last Updated Jun 8, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery was fell 7 cents at $5.1120 a bushel; July corn was up 3.40 cents at $3.32 a bushel; July oats declined 20.80 cents at $3.1540 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 2 cents at 8.6360 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .60 cent at $.9428 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .40 cent at $1.3370 a pound; June lean hogs fell .83 cent at .4752 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
NB Red Hill Valley Pkwy ramp to Niagara-bound QEW is partially blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s going to get quite humid this week #Toronto GTA and will will watch for the impacts of th…
Latest Weather
Read more