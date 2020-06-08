Loading articles...

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

Last Updated Jun 8, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

FILE - This Jan. 16, 2020 file photo shows a Uniper energy company coal-fired power plant and a BP refinery beside a wind generator in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The world hit another new record high for heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, despite reduced emissions because of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists announced Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LONDON — Energy company BP says that its global workforce will be trimmed by 10,000 jobs amid the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Bernard Looney said Monday that the roles will be office-based and come mostly this year. The company’s current global workforce is 70,000.

The Associated Press

