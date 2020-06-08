Board of Health votes to recognize anti-Black racism as public health crisis

Toronto’s Board of Health has voted unanimously to recognize anti-Black racism as a public health crisis.

The motion was brought forward by Board of Health Chair Coun. Joe Cressy and was adopted at the board’s meeting on Monday.

As part of the decision, the board says it will continue to address social factors that determine health “by supporting policies and programs that address the inequities that marginalized groups continue to face, with a focus on Black communities and residents.”

They said they will focus on several areas including employment, education, housing, child care, policing and law enforcement, the criminal justice system and access to health and mental health services.

The board also requested recommendations from the Medical Officer of Health on re-prioritizing resources to address anti-Black racism during planning for the COVID-19 recovery period and in the next annual budget. They also asked that a three-hour training session on anti-Black racism that was cancelled due to COVID-19 be rescheduled.

In addition, the board says it wants its membership to “reflect the full diversity and range of voices in our city, with particular attention to voices from Black communities” during the next round of recruitment of board members and in the event of any vacancies.