3 grizzly bears captured after eating grain near Shelby

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A sow grizzly bear and two cubs were captured because they were coming near residences along the Rocky Mountain Front to eat spilled grain, Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said.

One of the young bears was lured into a culvert trap about 10 miles (16 kilometres) southwest of Shelby on Sunday, grizzly bear management specialist Wesley Sarmento told the Great Falls Tribune. The sow and the other cub were standing nearby and were tranquilized.

The sow had no previous conflicts with people so the family of bears was relocated to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Sarmento said Monday.

The Associated Press