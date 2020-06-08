Loading articles...

3 grizzly bears captured after eating grain near Shelby

Last Updated Jun 8, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A sow grizzly bear and two cubs were captured because they were coming near residences along the Rocky Mountain Front to eat spilled grain, Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said.

One of the young bears was lured into a culvert trap about 10 miles (16 kilometres) southwest of Shelby on Sunday, grizzly bear management specialist Wesley Sarmento told the Great Falls Tribune. The sow and the other cub were standing nearby and were tranquilized.

The sow had no previous conflicts with people so the family of bears was relocated to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Sarmento said Monday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:01 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 at Mavis. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
Wednesday will be the muggiest day of the week with humidex approaching 40. Humidity drops again by Thursday. This…
Latest Weather
Read more